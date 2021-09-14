This is the Realme GT Neo 2 in the “BlackMint” color
The Realme GT Neo 2 is launching in China on the 22nd of September, and we have already seen the CAD-based renders of the phone, which were not the official press renders. On its Weibo page, Realme has shared the “BlackMint” color option of the phone, which looks quite unique, and today, OnLeaks shared the press render of the phone in that color option. This press render once again reveals the full design of the phone.droidholic.com
