This is the Realme GT Neo 2 in the “BlackMint” color

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been in the news for quite some time, and finally, we now know when Samsung is launching this phone in the Indian market. A week ago, we got the official renders of the phone which showed the new rear design and the two colors. We also know the major specifications of this device, and so now, all that’s left to know is the pricing. It is reported that the starting price is going to stay under Rs 30,000, which eventually makes it a competitor to the Motorola Edge 20 & Realme GT Master Edition.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO