CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Qatar won't take 'responsibility' for Kabul airport without Taliban agreement

By Karim SAHIB
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKykX_0bvSLkyI00
Qatari special forces arrive at Kabul airport where the Gulf emirate has been supporting operations /AFP/File

Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without "clear" agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

"We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise... we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing.

"Right now the status is still (under) negotiation because we need to have an agreement that's clear for everyone for all the parties and who is going to take care of the technical (side), who's going to take care of the security aspects.

"There is a possibility for collaboration with other countries if needed, but until now the discussion is only among us and Turkey and the Taliban."

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul, flying in aid and Doha's representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.

A Pakistan International Airlines jet landed in Kabul Monday, marking the first international commercial flight since the US withdrawal.

It then made a return flight to Islamabad with about 70 people on board -- mostly Afghans who were relatives of staffers with international organisations, according to airport ground staff.

Kabul's international airport was ransacked after US-led forces finished a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people, and the Taliban have since scrambled to resume operations with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations.

Qatar Airways operated several charter flights out of Kabul last week, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed out on the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic services on September 3.

But the resumption of regular commercial flights will be a key test for the Taliban, who have repeatedly promised to allow Afghans with the right documents to leave the country freely.

The United States pulled its final troops out of Afghanistan on August 30, ending its longest war just ahead of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that prompted its invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Shore News Network

‘Get Out Before They Get You’: Lieutenant General In Charge Of Iraq Withdrawal Says US Didn’t Prepare For ‘Worst Case Scenario’ In Afghanistan

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Biden administration’s failure to prepare for...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Qatari#Afp File Qatar#Doha#Afghans
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Qatar
albuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
PETS
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.
WORLD
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
POTUS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy