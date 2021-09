It’s not every Elder Scrolls Online update that we get to say the best parts are aimed at console players, but it’s true this round, as the Waking Flame DLC and update 31, live today on all your PlayStations and Xboxes, includes the new dynamic resolution scaling for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and the new HDR mode. While the patch is free, the DLC is going to run non-subbers 1500 crowns; it boasts two PvE dungeons that tie into the Gates of Oblivion arc and serve as prologue to the Deadlands DLC that launches later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO