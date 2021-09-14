CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Demons looking to carry momentum into Jackson State match

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern State returns home after two weeks on the road for a midweek match hoping to sustain the momentum it built this past week. The Lady Demons (4-7) take on the fourth of five Southwestern Athletic Conference schools they’ll see this season in Jackson State on Tuesday night in Prather Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Live stat and video links are available at http://www.nsudemons.com or on the NSU Athletics mobile app, a free download in either the Apple or Google stores.

