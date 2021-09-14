Lady Demons looking to carry momentum into Jackson State match

The JCHS volleyball team won first place in silver bracket during the Cyclone Invitational Tournament at Elizabethton High School on August 21. Submitted photo. The JCHS volleyball team had a busy week with matches against two tough opponents. They traveled to Tennessee High on Tuesday and played at home against Volunteer High on Thursday. The Lady Horns had to buckle down and be at the top of their game to take on both teams. Coach Michele Cooke knew this year’s roster would be difficult with these tough competitors added to the conference.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO