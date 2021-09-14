CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

York in American History: Temperance and the Maine Law of 1851

Seacoast Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotes: In this essay, James Kences traces the growth of the temperance movement in York that was part of a larger movement that led in 1851 to the Maine Law that prohibited the sale and manufacturer of alcoholic beverages. The “Maine Law” was repealed in 1858 and replaced by one that allowed the limited sale of alcohol as a beverage. Throughout this period, enforcement was a problem and bootlegging was commonplace. The Maine situation was part of a national effort to ban or at least regulate alcoholic beverages, which eventually led to the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Prohibition Amendment, ratified in 1919. In York, as Kences demonstrates, there was strong support for limiting the use and sale of alcoholic beverages from early in the 1800s.

