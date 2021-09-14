CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft in Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’

By ScreenCrush Staff
103GBF
103GBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a new Lara Croft ready to raid tombs on Netflix and she will definitely sound familiar to Marvel fans. Netflix announced today that Hayley Atwell, best known as Agent Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies as well as her own Agent Carter TV series, will voice the title character in a new Tomb Raider anime series that’s being produced by Powerhouse Animation. The show, per the announcement, “picks up after the events of Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy.”

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
primetimer.com

Hayley Atwell

Showing 1 - 8 of 8 articles tagged "Hayley Atwell" After the successes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series on... Posted Thursday 3/18/21 at 3:00AM EDT. Why Marvel TV Owes a Debt to Agent Carter. WandaVision has been rightly praised...
TV & VIDEOS
Siliconera

Lara Croft to Appear in War of the Visions Through Tomb Raider Crossover

Square Enix has announced a War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Tomb Raider crossover event. The official War of the Visions Twitter account provided a few details regarding the event. Additionally, the War of the Visions YouTube channel posted a video, sharing more details regarding the event. Starting on September 22, 2021 players will be able to obtain Lara Croft, the titular Tomb Raider, through the War of the Visions crossover event.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Alicia Vikander
hypebeast.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Becomes a 911 Operator In Netflix's 'The Guilty' Remake

Netflix has released a new trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal‘s 911 operator thriller The Guilty in anticipation of its October debut. A remake of a Danish film of the same name from 2018, The Guilty follows Gyllenhaal’s character of 911 dispatcher Joe Baylor over the course of a single day. The new trailer starts off by showing a series of irrelevant or prank calls made to the dispatch center, making for what would seem to be a slow day at the office. Things take a sudden and dire turn however when a woman in grave danger calls in, forcing Baylor to use every resource he can in order to save her. Netflix’s synopsis also teases a surprise twist to the plot, writing that “nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Tomb Raider Anime on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates

Adventurer Lara Croft’s fame is growing by the minute. Her character, Tomb Raider, became an icon of the industry and a poster child for the new 3D gaming age that was blossoming at the time, despite being one of gaming’s first female protagonists. “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and its 2003 sequel, “The Cradle of Life,” both starring Angelina Jolie, were made into films in 2001 and 2003, respectively.
COMICS
cogconnected.com

Lovecraft Meets Lara Croft in Dream Cycle

I know that it’s a thing to knock early access games, or to be a little suspect of titles that are still in their infancy, but I still think it’s exciting to roll the dice and discover a rough but promising gem just waiting to be polished. In any case, Dream Cycle certainly boasts a pedigree of connections to games, authors and genres that I enjoy, so I was happy to give it a look. For starters, it’s based (at least partially) on H. P. Lovecraft’s Dream Cycle stories, and set in the Dreamlands. Second, it’s designed by Lara Croft designer Toby Gard, someone who certainly knows about creating strong female lead characters. Lastly, it’s an action roleplaying game that focuses as much on stealth and magic as on melee combat.
VIDEO GAMES
103GBF

A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

The Lost Boys have been found again. A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombs#Marvel#Square Enix#Playstation#Lovecraft Country
codelist.biz

20 years Lara Croft: Why Angelina Jolie almost canceled the cult role

And she trained hard for the role: kickboxing, scuba diving, yoga, martial arts, weapons training, sword training, kayaking, soccer, and even bungee ballet were on the program six days a week. In addition, of course, a special diet. “I was extremely out of shape and hadn’t been to a gym...
YOGA
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Unveils 2022 Release Date, Title

Warner Bros. is returning to its Wizarding World earlier than planned. The next “Fantastic Beasts” installment, newly titled “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” will open in theaters on April 15, 2022. The third entry in the fantastical franchise was initially scheduled to release on July 15 of next year, but the studio opted to move its premiere up by three months. Here’s the official logline: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tom Hopper And Kat Graham To Star in Netflix’s ‘Love In The Villa’

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper and Kat Graham are set to star in Netflix’s Love in the Villa. Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct, with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce. The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Production will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, Including Catalog

Netflix has bought itself the ultimate golden ticket. The streamer revealed Wednesday that it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, bringing under its belt the vast catalog of Roald Dahl, one of the most beloved — and adapted — children’s authors of all time, whose books include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox and many more. Financial details weren’t disclosed. But the deal — which had been widely speculated — is believed to mark one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. Netflix’s previous arrangement with the Roald Dahl Story Company — signed in 2018 and giving it the...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu’s ‘One True Loves’ Sells Wide for Highland Film Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has pre-sold distribution rights to key international territories on romance “One True Loves,” starring Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). The film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel also stars Emmy and Tony-nominated Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Luke Bracey (“Holidate”). Written by Alex J. and Taylor Jenkins Reid, the film will be directed by Andy Fickman (“Playing With Fire”), and follows the love story of a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who has finally brought her back to life. Highland Film Group...
MOVIES
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy