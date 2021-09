The anthology of a fake. Litecoin's price skyrockets by 36% in 20 minutes and goes back down. On Monday, the web was discombobulated when reports emerged that Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, was allegedly about to start accepting Litecoin as payment. The news was shared by major media outlets such as CNBC and Reuters. Within 20 minutes, Litecoin's price rose by 36%, from $175 to $238. This climb also positively impacted other cryptocurrencies.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO