France Gains EU Okay for 3 Billion Euro Scheme to Help Virus-Hit Companies
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies. Called the Transition Fund for enterprises affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheme includes subordinated and participating loans and recapitalisation measures, in particular hybrid capital instruments and preferred shares without voting rights.money.usnews.com
