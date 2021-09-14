Elk County Toastmasters to host Youth Open House
KERSEY — Elk County Toastmasters has announced it will host a Youth Open House night on Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Boniface School in Kersey. It will be an evening filled with fun interactive activities for youth ages 14 to 18, in which the area’s youth will get a sneak preview of Elk County Toastmasters youth program, “It’s Debatable” –a five-week program being offered to youth that are interested in learning about and participating in debate. It will be held at St. Boniface School on Tuesday afternoons starting Nov. 2 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is open until Nov. 1, 2021.www.thecourierexpress.com
