CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – After three months of decline in global oil demand, COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs are set to unleash thirst for oil stymied by pandemic restrictions especially in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
kfgo.com

Uganda loosens anti-coronavirus restrictions as pandemic ebbs

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday eased anti-coronavirus restrictions, including allowing resumption of education for universities and other post-secondary institutions, citing a decline in infections in the country. The east African country started experiencing a second wave of the pandemic around May, shortly after authorities announced detection...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Protest erupted in Australia’s Melbourne after virus worries shut down construction sites, while the United States plans to reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

U.S. administers 387.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 387,493,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 468,248,675 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 386,780,816 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept....
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Syria sees spike in COVID-19 cases as fears grow of new wave

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syria is facing a new surge in COVID-19 infections in both government-held areas and territory outside state control that could overwhelm the war-ravaged country’s fragile health system, aid workers, officials and medical sources said on Wednesday. Government health authorities said the number of cases reported in the...
WORLD
Jhon Adil

Covid-19: Worldwide organizational efforts in reducing the effects of Coronavirus

The United States is facing an increase in Covid 19. This summer as more contagious delta varieties spread. According to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, more than 614,000 Americans have died and more than 4.2 million have died worldwide. Alarming ahead fatal circumstances if in case neglected.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
kfgo.com

European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

BEIJING (Reuters) – China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. “There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards … and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Indonesia Finance Minister warns of ripple effect from China’s Evergrande debt woes

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian authorities are monitoring the financial market situation in China, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, and warned that property firm China Evergrande’s debt woes could affect the world’s economy. “We see a new risk to the financial system stability in China,” she told a...
WORLD
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for the elderly and high-risk

The United States on Wednesday authorized the use of boosters of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs. The FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) applies to those aged 18 and up for the high risk of severe disease and high-exposure categories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Factbox#Reuters#Iea#Eikon#Macrovitals#Kremlin#British#French#The European Commission#Asia Pacific#Americas#Israeli#Health Ministry#Covid#South Korean#Gl Rapha#The Federal Reserve#Bofa
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Amnesty demands two billion Covid jabs for poorer world

Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. "Does a Chinese property collapse and energy crisis collide with expectations for a Fed rate hike next year and biting inflationary pressures?"
STOCKS
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect "early November." The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.
TRAVEL
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

The Latest: American Samoa reports first case of coronavirus

PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday. The U.S. territory's acting governor and health officials said the islands' first case of COVID-19 was of a resident who returned to America Samoa from Hawaii this week. The infected traveler flew in on Monday,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy