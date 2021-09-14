CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Night; Falling Again

By love crime
quotev.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Castellanos is spending the weekend alone at his apartment as usual, sitting down at the table and drinking away his life once more until it is interrupted by a knock at his door. The person behind the other door is somebody who he thought he was never going to...

www.quotev.com

Vulture

What Should Late Night Even Be Now?

The last few weeks have been eventful and weird for late night. On September 7, John Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. The week before, on September 3, James Corden released “Crosswalk the Musical” for Amazon’s Cinderella, the existence of which had been previously spoiled by videos of the taping and hundreds of social-media posts decrying the very notion of Corden humping the air dressed as a mouse.
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
ETOnline.com

'DWTS' Announces Pro Dancers for Season 30: Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold React (Exclusive)

We're just a few weeks away from what's bound to be another epic season of Dancing With the Stars!. The dance competition series previously revealed that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee will be two of the stars competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, with the full list to be announced on Sept. 8. Now, ABC is officially unveiling all of the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season with ET.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar surprises fans with new baby photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar is notoriously private when it comes to her family. So fans were in for a treat this week when she shared snapshots of both her children on Instagram this week. Sarah, who has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, posted the most adorable baby photo...
ComicBook

Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson Comes Out, Reveals 19-Year Relationship With Woman

Cassandra Peterson, the actress and performer best known to the world as the horror host Elvira, has officially come out. Peterson broke the news in her latest memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, which was released wherever books are sold on Tuesday. As Peterson revealed, she has been in a 19-year romantic relationship with another woman, Teresa "T" Wierson. Peterson was previously married to musician-turned-manager Mark Pierson from 1981 to 2003, and the couple have one daughter, Sadie Pierson. As Peterson recounts in her memoir, she first met Wierson at the Hollywood Gold's Gym after initially mistaking her for a man, and the pair's friendship turned romantic following her divorce from Pierson.
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
FOX2Now

Tim McGraw features Waterloo singer in TikTok video

ST. LOUIS– Country singer Tim McGraw gave a big shout-out to a Waterloo woman after making a TikTok video featuring her cover of one of his songs. The cover is from Alexandra Kay. She is singing McGraw’s song ‘Don’t take the girl’. It has already received 6.9M views on TikTok and another million on Facebook.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
wrestlingrumors.net

1,500+ Fans Reportedly Walk Out On Monday Night Raw Segment

Voting with your shoes? Every now and then, an angle in wrestling just does not click. For one reason or another, there is something that does not work in a story and it can become a problem. You can see these things over and over and it does not make things any easier. That was the case this week again and some fans in the arena made it clear that they were unhappy.
