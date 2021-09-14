The Fox and the Hellhound

As the yearly extermination is about to begin, a newcomer from the living world crashes down in a massive crater to Hell, with no memory of his past. After some running from angels and ducking into alleyways, he meets the I.M.P. xrew, a group of assassins who take out revenge for other demons in the living world. After the imp trio takes a large order from another client, they leave Loona, the hellhound and daughter of Blitzø, behind to watch over the fox demon. Will the pair get along? Maybe not... Will there be a long storyline behind this? Maybe... :> Will there ever be a time when the author learns to shut up??? NEVER!!!