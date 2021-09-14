St. Louis Hospitals Report Measurable Decline In COVID-19 Patients
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region's hospitals are seeing a measurable decline in COVID-19 patients. Yesterday, the task force reported that the daily hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients is 55, the lowest number in two months. The task force also reported the number of admissions of children infected with the coronavirus has fallen below 20 patients. The task force is expected to hold a news conference today to discuss the latest numbers and what they mean to the region's battle with the virus.klpw.com
