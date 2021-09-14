CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Hospitals Report Measurable Decline In COVID-19 Patients

klpw.com
 8 days ago

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region's hospitals are seeing a measurable decline in COVID-19 patients. Yesterday, the task force reported that the daily hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients is 55, the lowest number in two months. The task force also reported the number of admissions of children infected with the coronavirus has fallen below 20 patients. The task force is expected to hold a news conference today to discuss the latest numbers and what they mean to the region's battle with the virus.

klpw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Covid 19

Comments / 0

Community Policy