Vintage Wainwright Shuts Down Mets
Adam Wainwright won his fifth consecutive game after tossing six shutout innings in a 7-0 Cardinals win over the Mets. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run and two RBI, while Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina finished with three hits apiece. In the second inning, Edmundo Sosa had an errant throw hit the head of first base umpire Junior Valentine, who was able to stay in the game afterwards. St. Louis is a half-game back of Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL Wild Card spot. Jake Woodford gets the start in New York tonight.klpw.com
Comments / 0