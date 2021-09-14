CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Vintage Wainwright Shuts Down Mets

klpw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Wainwright won his fifth consecutive game after tossing six shutout innings in a 7-0 Cardinals win over the Mets. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run and two RBI, while Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina finished with three hits apiece. In the second inning, Edmundo Sosa had an errant throw hit the head of first base umpire Junior Valentine, who was able to stay in the game afterwards. St. Louis is a half-game back of Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL Wild Card spot. Jake Woodford gets the start in New York tonight.

klpw.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright trolls Mets by referencing Game 7 of 2006 NLCS

New York Mets fans have endured a lot this season Yes, the team added Fransico Lindor in the offseason and were atop the NL East for three months -- only for it to collapse in August and September by losing 25 of its 40 games. Now their playoff hopes are slim. Then Mets players made matters worse by throwing their thumbs down to Citi Field crowds.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Mets vs. Cardinals line, prediction: Wainwright keeps rolling

At age 40, Adam Wainwright is putting together one of his best seasons ever, and he will look to continue to aid the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff push on Monday in Queens against the Mets. Wainwright is 15-7 this season but has done his best work the second half of...
MLB
WDBO

Wainwright wins 5th straight as Cards deck Mets 7-0

NEW YORK — (AP) — Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBIs for the surging Cardinals, who have won five of six....
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
sacramentosun.com

Cards' Adam Wainwright dominates Mets in duel of 40-year-olds

Adam Wainwright allowed four hits in six effective innings to beat Rich Hill in a matchup of 40-year-old starting pitchers, and Wainwright's batterymate, Yadier Molina, collected three hits as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals pulled away for a 7-0 rout of the New York Mets on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt...
MLB
Newsday

The ups and downs of the Mets' Jeff McNeil

Among the many questions the Mets will have to answer this offseason is what exactly is Jeff McNeil?. Is he a top-of-the-order hitter like the guy who hit .329, .318 and .311 in his first three seasons? Or is he the guy who batted eighth for just the fourth time in his career on Wednesday and needed a 3-for-4 night to get his average up to .250?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
talesbuzz.com

Adam Wainwright trolls Mets over bases-loaded strikeout

Adam Wainwright woke up and chose violence. The longtime Cardinals pitcher was clearly in the mood to rile up Mets fans Monday night after throwing six shutout innings in St. Louis’ 7-0 win at Citi Field. Asked after the game about striking out Jeff McNeil on three pitches with the bases loaded to get out of the first inning, the 40-year-old right-hander made a not-so-subtle reference to striking out Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded in Game 7 to win the 2006 NLCS.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy