Police say a man walking in East Meadow has been hit and killed.

The incident happened on Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue just east of the Meadowbrook Parkway around 10 p.m.

Detectives say another man was driving westbound on Hempstead Turnpike when he hit the unidentified pedestrian. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell News 12 the driver stayed on the scene and no charges have been filed.