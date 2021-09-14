CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Powerful Uranium Stocks to Buy on Dips

By Sean Sechler
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say there are a lot of different moving parts impacting financial markets at this time. For example, investors are trying to process the impacts of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s position on tapering, and whether or not the economic recovery is progressing. Then you have some truly eye-catching moves in the commodities market that are providing strong opportunities for profits. Surprisingly, gold isn’t a standout in this uncertain market environment. Instead, renewed interest in the radioactive metal uranium is providing some nuclear moves up for stocks that are involved in mining and producing the commodity.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Here’s a Smart Way to Buy the Nvidia Stock Dip

Monday’s market meltdown shattered uptrends in every sector while sending shockwaves across all risk assets. Red-hot semiconductor Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock succumbed to the selling pressure, sliding 3.59% on the day. But – and here’s the key point – unlike most other tickers, NVDA stock stuck the landing at its 50-day...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Uranium Market#Nuclear Energy#The Federal Reserve#Cameco Corp Lrb Nyse#Nexgen Energy Ltd#Nextgen Energy Ltd#Nysearca#Ura#Denison Mines Corp
Street.Com

Buy the Dip in Stocks or Wait for More Downside?

The stock market has not enjoyed a fun run of late. Coming into Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down in 9 of the past 11 sessions. But before Monday’s 1.7% decline, and max decline of 2.9% in the session, the index was down less than 2.5% despite sputtering lower for several weeks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Relaxing Retirement

When it comes to investing for retirement, it’s hard to argue against targeting conservative equities that pay dividends. That way, investors can build a strong portfolio of companies that take some of the stress out of being exposed to swings in the market. The last thing you want is to watch your hard-earned savings dwindle as you enter your golden years, which is why it really pays off to gain an understanding of the best types of stocks for retirees to consider.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Time to buy the dip?

S&P 500 dived, yet the slide was bought before the closing bell. Does the long lower knot mean the selling is over? It‘s too early to say as following similar momentuous days, it takes 1-3 days for the dust to clear usually. The selling pressure might not be over, and the question is how far will it reach on a fresh attempt – 4,350s look attainable.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Uranium Royalty Stock Crushed the Market Today

Uranium Royalty has emerged as the star performer among uranium stocks. Among other things, Uranium Royalty stands to make more money from rising uranium prices than uranium miners. What happened. After sinking the most among uranium stocks during Monday's market sell-off triggered by worrisome news from China and a cautious...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is It Buy-The-Dip Moment For Crypto?

On Monday, Bitcoin lost up to 10%, dropping at some point to $42.4K. This happened against the backdrop of selling pressure on global stock exchanges. Early on Tuesday morning, an avalanche of stop orders had already driven the price to $40.2K and back. These are the lows since the beginning of August. If the market repeats the May correction, it might not be over on the RSI yet.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

FERG vs. GGG: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks are likely familiar with Wolseley PLC (FERG) and Graco Inc. (GGG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Masco (MAS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Evergrande crisis: Buy the dip or bail? Pundits weigh in

As the prospect of Chinese property giant Evergrande defaulting on $305 billion worth of debt looms, pundits are weighing in on how the firm’s bankruptcy could impact the legacy and crypto markets. Speculation as to whether the real estate investment giant will default has coincided with a downturn across the...
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Is the Stock Market Sending Mixed Signals to Dip Buyers?

On Tuesday, the stock market attempted a recovery with an initial gap higher followed by choppy price action throughout the day. Because the market is not selling off like it did early Monday, this is showing that the market is having trouble bouncing back quickly. For the past week the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Evergrande Crisis-led Market Dip

A massive stock sell-off took place globally on Sep 20, as investors were gripped by contagion fears from the most likely collapse of China’s property behemoth, Evergrande Group. The real estate giant currently has mammoth debt obligations, and its crisis could easily roil the second-largest economy in the world. Fears are mounting that China’s real estate giant may not have enough cash to pay its debt obligations leading to a liquidity crisis. What’s more, if the company is forced to sell its properties to pay the debt, then its assets will be less than its liabilities leading to a solvency crisis.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is One of the Best Buys in the S&P 500

With the stock market pulling back sharply over the last few trading sessions, investors would probably expect a high beta technology stock like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to be down significantly as well. That’s surprisingly not the case, as the electric vehicle company has been showing serious relative strength amidst market weakness. This could be a sign that Tesla is gearing up for an end-of-year rally, particularly when you consider the fact that the stock has been stuck in neutral for the majority of 2021.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy