“You associate guitar brands with old white men who leave angry comments”: Nova Twins on changing guitar for the better
Coinciding with the launch of the new Player Plus range, Fender is set to be the first major guitar brand to make a leap onto the rapidly growing video-based social network TikTok. The company is doing so with the help of UK rock duo Nova Twins, who along with Blu DeTiger, Hannah Dasher, Gabriel Garzón-Montano and The Destroy Boys, will be showcasing the new guitars on the platform.guitar.com
Comments / 0