“You associate guitar brands with old white men who leave angry comments”: Nova Twins on changing guitar for the better

“I built my first guitar at the age of 16 – a solidbody lap steel in the shape of a Weissenborn. It took me forever to build, but it’s still nice to play! The second guitar I built was 13 years later, the first ‘sketch’ of a guitar that I later called Cosmo. In those 13 years I studied graphic design and afterwards industrial design. I finished my diploma with the thesis ‘sound does not equal expectations’ and designed a guitar made of sheet metal with freely movable pickups. I fell in love with the work as a guitar builder, decided to try it professionally and from there it took three years to build the brand, design a 100 per cent working instrument and learn how to build guitars on a professional level. In November 2020 I opened the doors of Verso Instruments.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO