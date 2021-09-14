REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) We’ll have another day of sunshine and above normal heat on this Tuesday before an approaching cold front moves through with rain chances later tonight and overnight. Then with maybe some lingering rain tomorrow morning, we’ll dry out for the rest of Wednesday, and in fact, for the rest of the week. A high pressure ridge will build into the Midwest with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for Thursday through next Monday, with a warming trend to kick in on Friday. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.www.freedom929.com
