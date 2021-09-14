CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) We’ll have another day of sunshine and above normal heat on this Tuesday before an approaching cold front moves through with rain chances later tonight and overnight. Then with maybe some lingering rain tomorrow morning, we’ll dry out for the rest of Wednesday, and in fact, for the rest of the week. A high pressure ridge will build into the Midwest with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for Thursday through next Monday, with a warming trend to kick in on Friday. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Farmers’ Almanac forecasts ‘flip-flop’ winter weather for 2021 into 2022

A Farmers’ Almanac forecast formula used for hundreds of years is predicting winter whiplash weather as the final months of 2021 find traction into 2022. The D.C. region is split between the almanac’s Northeast and Southeast forecast zones, which can make its prognostications tricky. “The Farmers’ Almanac is saying it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Start Marks First Day Of Fall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another stormy day for South Florida and it is also the first day of fall. The weather setup is a mess this Wednesday but basically, there is a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere due to a trough of low pressure. This is the reason for the storms starting so early in the day. We’re starting to see more of southerly flow so most of the rain will track from the south and southeast throughout Wednesday but storms will move slowly. This can lead to flooding in...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy