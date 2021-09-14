Gold Technical Analysis: Moving in Narrow Ranges

CFD on Bitcoin futures technical analysis summary: Sell. On the daily timeframe, uBTC: D1 tries to break down the support line, which, in turn, is the upper border of the previous neutral range. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further decline. We do not exclude a bearish movement if uBTC: D1 falls below the last 2 lower fractals and lower Bollinger band: 0.0425. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible above the last 2 upper fractals, the upper Bollinger band and the Parabolic signal: 0.053. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.053) without activating the order (0.0425), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
