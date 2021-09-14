CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 4 returns to the Commonwealth and other storylines are updated

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has been released for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. While only short, it details the storylines that were missing from Episode 4 of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series. Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead focused entirely on Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) run-in with...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

