Amazon isn’t exactly known for its commitment to employee wellbeing. Earlier this month, six U.S. senators called for an investigation into whether it adequately protects pregnant warehouse workers. The company has also come under fire for skimming drivers’ tips, setting expectations so demanding that drivers have no choice but to pee in bottles, and union busting. But now, in an apparent departure from its reputation as a callous corporate behemoth, Amazon is lobbying for weed legalization in order to eliminate pre-employment testing requirements for cannabis, Gizmodo reported.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO