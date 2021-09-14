Indian study finds big drop in COVID antibodies within four months of vaccination
BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – A study https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-888762/v1 of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a “significant” drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnson-set-out-covid-19-booster-strategy-under-winter-plan-2021-09-13 have done.kfgo.com
