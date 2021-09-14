CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-S.Korea’s GL Rapha to ship out 10 million Sputnik Light COVID-19 shots this month

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha expects to win regulatory approval from Russia to export Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines this month, its chairman said, paving the way for the first overseas production of the shot to ease a supply shortage. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which...

China's August exports to North Korea up for third month

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to North Korea rose for the third straight month in August, but were still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday. Chinese shipments to North Korea climbed to $22.5 million in August from $16.8 million in July. That compares with...
Study on Sputnik Light first component of Sputnik V vaccine

Moscow [Russia], September 13 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) has announced the publication of a study in EClinicalMedicine (an open access peer-reviewed clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals) on the efficacy of Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V vaccine) among the elderly in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 97.2% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus – RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)
South Korea approves Celltrion’s COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc’s antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms. Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and...
Delta variant clouds developing Asia’s growth outlook – ADB

MANILA (Reuters) – Developing Asia’s economic rebound this year could be dented by the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, as it urged economies to adapt to a ‘new normal’ after COVID-19 to underpin recovery. Growth in developing Asia, which groups 46...
Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
IMF calls for coordinated action, accountability in COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for coordinated action and greater accountability to ensure that the world meets a target of vaccinating 40% of people in every country against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. India’s decision this week to resume vaccine...
Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 67% effective in large trial

BEIJING (Reuters) – A potential COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals was 67% effective against COVID-19 and 79% against the highly infectious Delta variant in a large, late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday. The company has a deal to supply up to 414 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine...
ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022. The forecast in April was for 7.3% growth this year and 5.3% in 2022. Most regional economies will remain below their pre-pandemic levels into 2022, and some of the losses from...
ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
China's 'one-child army' low on morale

Tokyo [Japan], September 21 (ANI): China's military has an Achilles' heel. 'One-child army' with low troop morale is more inclined to add unmanned aircraft and ballistic missiles. Tetsuro Kosaka, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has unintentionally revealed weaknesses of the country's military. One indication...
America’s China Strategy Is Working

Executives at the fashion brand Eileen Fisher are no strangers to China—or to its enormous benefits and dangerous pitfalls: The American outfitter began manufacturing its clothing there about a quarter century ago, but last year, it realized that working in China could no longer be business as usual. The catalyst...
FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
