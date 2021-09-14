Field Notes: A Study on Wild Rice

In the Northwoods, one of our most iconic and beloved lake species is wild rice, a plant that grows in a few of our lakes and slow-moving streams. Last week, WXPR listeners heard from Joe Graveen from Lac du Flambeau, who talked about the importance of wild rice to the Ojibwe. It is also appreciated by non-Native people also love to harvest and eat wild rice. It is a finicky plant, preferring slow moving water with mucky bottoms and, because it is an annual plant, it must flower and produce seeds every year. A few weeks ago, WXPR listeners also heard from long-time wild rice researcher Peter David of the Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Commission who reported that the 2021 rice crop is about the worst he has ever seen. And this follows 3-6 bad years leading up to the especially poor showing this year. My fellow Field Notes commentator and director at Trout Lake Station, Gretchen Gerrish and I started a research project last spring to study the wild rice and see if we could unravel some of the reasons for this decline.