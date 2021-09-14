CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Detroit Red Wings: Can Jakub Vrana Stay Hot in ’21-’22?

By Editorials
octopusthrower.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just 11 games with the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana set fan expectations high with eight goals and three assists. Can Vrana bring that kind of performance into the 2021-22 season?. Age: 25. Left Winger. 2nd Season With the Red Wings. Stat Snapshot:. Goals: 8. Assists: 3. CF%: 48.2.

octopusthrower.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Have Options to Upgrade Their Wingers

The Detroit Red Wings did exactly what they needed to do. They addressed their winger situation by letting Anthony Mantha go and getting a haul in return. Jakub Vrana could easily be better than Mantha, and some would argue that he already is. They also got Richard Panik, a rental depth forward on a relatively cheap contract, that left after the season. They also got two draft picks; one turned into Wyatt Johnston, and the other is in the upcoming 2022 draft.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
100.5 The River

Detroit Red Wings Captain Shows Off Dog

Nearly a quarter of million people are following the Detroit Red Wings on TikTok. It's the team's verified account and their latest effort shows the team's captain showing off his dog. #71 Dylan Larkin is seen picking up his large dog and mugging for the camera. The sheep dog is...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Red Wings: Thoughts on Detroit’s 2021’s Prospect Tournament Roster

The Detroit Red Wings revealed their roster for September’s Prospect Tournament on Twitter this afternoon. The tournament will run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. Held in Traverse City, MI, this year’s pool includes five teams from across the league: The Toronto Maple Leafs, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Weekly Review: Here Come the Kids

It might not be the regular season quite yet, but the Detroit Red Wings prospect tournament starts this week, giving fans some Red Wings related hockey for the first time since May. It’s not the thaw to what is usually a much longer layoff, but it’s better because at least it’s a glimpse of the Red Wings loaded prospect pool.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: An Early Look at Free Agents Detroit could Target

Potentially, there are a slew of free agents that could interest the Detroit Red Wings during the next offseason. The fourth offseason of Steve Yzerman‘s tenure as general manager could provide some pieces to complement what he’s begun to build. Here’s a look at several players that could be on...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Steve Yzerman
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bruins Fall to Red Wings in Pre-Season Action

The Estevan Bruins lost 3-2 to the Weyburn Red Wings on Tuesday night at Affinity Place. It was the first SJHL game in Estevan in several months after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the 2020-2021 season. The Red Wings took the lead early in the third period as...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings to advertise Meijer on helmets this season

If only the Detroit Red Wings could find a superstar player at Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer that will further entrench itself as the Original Six’s franchise sponsor. The club announced Wednesday players will wear a Meijer decal positioned on the right and left sides of the helmets for the...
NHL
NHL

Detroit Red Wings announce Meijer as helmet entitlement partner

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Landmark level sponsor Meijer will serve as the club's new Helmet Entitlement Partner. The Michigan-based grocer will have its brand marks prominently appearing on Detroit's home, away and practice helmets beginning with this week's NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. As...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#Evolving Hockey#The Red Wings
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
chatsports.com

Small but savvy, Detroit Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev makes good first impression

Lucas Raymond smiled. “The Russian?” he said. The Detroit Red Wings have had great success importing Russians, and the latest candidate is Kirill Tyutyayev. He was among the highlights as the Wings took their first game of the prospects tournament, 5-4, against counterparts from the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Traverse City.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

The NHL recently announced plans to allow players to play for their home countries at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. According to NHL.com, the NHL will take a break from competition from Feb. 2-22 in order to allow players to play in the Olympics. This break will also coincide with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings have several players who could play for their home countries. Here is a list of players who could get the opportunity to play in Beijing.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Bobby Ryan gets professional tryout with Detroit Red Wings: Why it makes sense

Bobby Ryan was hoping for another shot with the Detroit Red Wings; now he has a chance to make it happen. The 34-year-old signed a professional tryout deal a day before players are to report to Traverse City, where training camp will run Thursday through Tuesday. Ryan played for the Wings last season, but his seven goals and seven assists in 33 games were fewer than what the team had hoped he'd contribute. Ryan missed the last month of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy