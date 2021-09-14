CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian study finds big drop in COVID antibodies within four months of vaccination

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – A study https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-888762/v1 of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a “significant” drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnson-set-out-covid-19-booster-strategy-under-winter-plan-2021-09-13 have done.

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Indian#Antibodies#Bhubaneswar#Reuters#Western#Pan India#British#Pfizer Biontech#Covishield
washingtoninformer.com

Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Appears Strongest in COVID Fight, Study Finds

The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines provided a high level of protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations in a real-world evaluation at 21 U.S. hospitals during the period between March 11 and Aug. 15, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Kids ages 5 to 11 could get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within months. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Getting your younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19 could become reality sooner than you think. Pfizer said on Monday its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. But it could take weeks or months before the vaccine receives emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inquirer.com

COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the chance of miscarriage, study finds

Another limited but reassuring study finds that COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the odds of miscarriage. Like all studies to date of maternal vaccine safety, the new one, which focused on the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, did not compare vaccinated pregnant people with a control group of unvaccinated pregnant people. That would provide the most rigorous analysis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Long-haul COVID-19 in kids typically ends within 3 months, study says

In kids and teens, symptoms of long COVID-19 rarely last more than 12 weeks, a new international study reports. The researchers also found that exposure to the highly contagious Delta variant did not result in more serious disease in children compared to earlier variants, and that most cases of COVID-19 were asymptomatic or mild.
KIDS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Elicits Lasting Immune Response

Strong immune memory lasted in all age groups tested after receiving the Moderna vaccine, including individuals over 70 years of age who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. A low dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna elicits immunity for at least 6 months, according to researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Notably, the researchers also found no indications that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
CBS Austin

UTHealth offers free study to track COVID antibody levels and find when protection wanes

Delivery of COVID-19 booster shots is expected to start the week of September 20th. Pfizer appears to be on track for that deadline, but Moderna may be delayed until October. With third doses of the vaccine only weeks away, there's growing interest in a UTHealth survey that measures COVID antibody levels and when that protection against the virus starts to wane.
AUSTIN, TX
Jamestown Sun

Study: A third of those who got COVID-19 did not generate antibodies

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Here's another reason to get vaccinated for COVID-19: New data suggests that having previously caught the virus is no guarantee you ever developed antibodies to defend against a future infection. The latest news that not everyone who gets COVID-19 develops antibodies is first and foremost an argument...
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

CinnaGen protein subunit Covid-19 vaccine Phase III results likely within two months

CinnaGen’s Phase III investigation of the protein subunit Covid-19 vaccine SpikoGen will likely have data within the next two months, vaccine developer Nikolai Petrovsky said. The 16,876-volunteer trial administered the final dose of the two-shot vaccine in the past few days, he added. SpikoGen was developed by Adelaide, Australia-based Vaxine,...
SCIENCE
Birmingham Star

U.S. study finds Covid vaccine prevents hospitalizations, deaths

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even against the highly contagious Delta variant. The CDC released two other studies on Friday that suggested older adults were less protected, even after vaccination. U.S. health authorities will review the latest real-world data to decide if booster shots are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Yale study examines effect of COVID-19 antibodies

A new study from researchers at Yale School of Medicine’s Iwasaki Lab analyzed the protective capacity of antibodies generated by both the COVID-19 vaccine and natural infection. The researchers examined the role of T-cells and B-cells in COVID-19 infections and differences in protection produced by vaccines and natural infection. When...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Global COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in 2 months, WHO report finds

Nearly 4 million new COVID-19 cases were reported globally from Sept. 6-12, marking the first decline in weekly cases in more than two months, the World Health Organization reported in a Sept. 14 update. Five notes:. 1. Just over 62,000 deaths were reported globally from Sept. 6-12 — a decrease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxlp941.com

MN study finds significant differences in effectiveness of 3 COVID vaccines

A HealthPartners’ study of 30-thousand urgent care and E-R visits and hospitalizations found COVID vaccines are about as effective against the delta variant as the earlier alpha strain — but significant differences in how effective the three available vaccines are:. “The Pfizer/Biontech was 80 percent effective and the Moderna was...
PHARMACEUTICALS
q957.com

Brazil police raid pharmaceutical firm amid Senate vaccine probe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian federal police raided the offices of Precisa Medicamentos, a Brazil-based pharmaceutical company, on Friday as part of a probe into potential irregularities in procuring COVID-19 vaccines from India’s Bharat Biotech, according to a statement from the senators handling the investigation. The raid was authorized...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy