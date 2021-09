Connecticut’s economic growth has been below the national average for the last 10 years, according to an analysis by the advocacy group Connecticut Voices for Children. “Since the Great Recession Connecticut’s economy has shrunk overall and underperformed the U.S. economic growth in nearly every major economic sector due to a combination of slower job growth in every and slower labor productivity growth,” said Patrick O'Brien, the author of the report.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO