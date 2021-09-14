CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

400 Dunwoody apartment units without gas service after building explosion

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwM5G_0bvRc3gy00

DUNWOODY, Ga. — What some residents at Arrive Perimeter are calling a minor inconvenience is being done to protect them.

After a portion of the apartment building exploded Sunday afternoon, crews are actively working to determine what happened.

Atlanta Gas Light crews spent Monday evening shutting off gas lines to the entire complex after learning that there were issues to several gas lines in other buildings on the property. There are 400 apartment units in the complex.

This means that none of these hundreds of people can use their gas appliances and if their hot water tank is gas-operated, they can’t use that either.

Many residents agree, however, that this is a necessary step to keep this from happening again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anna Jones says she is still in shock after having to escape from her third floor apartment.

“I could see the apartment up under me, it was completely blown out,” she told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. “It still gives me knots in my stomach right now.”

Atlanta Gas Light says the directive to shut off the services comes from Dunwoody City Code enforcement officers.

“It’s pretty scary, we’re still being cautious about everything,” said resident Candace Brown.

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, residents say it isn’t hard for them to consider a gas leak as the culprit after complaining about the smell for months.

“This has been an ongoing issue, a lot of residents have been complaining about smelling gas,” resident Erik Wiley said.

“We still have gas problems going on, but they haven’t fixed it yet,” said Brown. “I actually heard we might have had a gas leak years ago.”

The Arrive Perimter residents who told Channel 2 Action News that they filed formal complaints with apartment management, say they don’t know if anything was followed up with after their complaints.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s a miracle that it wasn’t a mass casualty event with something like this,” resident Mark Pate said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to property management via phone and email to get information on if any gas leaks were reported. No one from Trinity Property Consultants, the ownership company, has returned those requests.

Crews will be checking each apartment individually for gas leaks. Until it can be confirmed that there are none, the gas will remain cut off to the facility. They do not currently have a timeline for how long that could take.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunwoody, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Dunwoody, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Apartment Building#Atlanta Gas Light#Property Management#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2#Ashli#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy