Ghanaian featherweight aims to go pro after historic Olympic bronze

The IOC is annoyed at the country for skipping the Tokyo Games. North Korea has been tossed from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics because the country did not send a team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and that has angered the International Olympic Committee. It probably has angered Thomas Bach who is the President of the International Olympic Committee and is not as important as he would have you believe. Bach somehow thought that he and the IOC were somehow responsible for the possibility of North Korea and South Korea finding some common ground to improve the relationship between the two countries in 2018. The two Koreas did have combined efforts in the 2018 South Korea Winter Olympics. Bach needs to be reminded that Dennis Rodman was also invited to North Korea and the former National Basketball Association player did not help end the United States-North Korea War which started in 1950 and technically is still going on as there was only a truce in 1953 to stop the fighting. Rodman did not get a Peace in Our Time deal from North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong- Un but they did hang out and watch basketball together.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO