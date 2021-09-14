Pastor’s Corner: Daily desperation
Desperation moves people to seek God. Where do you go when you’re hurting from the inevitable trials of life? You may suffer rejection from an adulterous spouse, death eventually comes uninvited to you as loved ones die, sickness, pain, and fatigue can become your constant companions, others can belittle and demean you, or laugh at you when you’re crying on the inside. All that can make you feel like quitting on life and God. However, the Christian is commanded to see his trials as opportunities for spiritual growth. Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. 3 For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing (James 1:2-4).www.logandaily.com
