Richard Paul Little
Richard Paul Little age 74 of Cadillac, passed away at MidMichigan Hospital in Midland on Sept. 10, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1947 in Cadillac to Claire and Evelyn (Tossey) Little. Richard had served in the US Army in the Special Forces Unit. He had worked on the oil line construction in Wyoming and had been a mason in the construction industry. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved the Christmas season, doodle bugging and being outdoors riding his bicycle.www.cadillacnews.com
