I have some good news and some bad news for those of us who are still actively mourning the cancellation of "Glow." The bad news is, "Glow" is still canceled and there's probably nothing we can do to make it uncanceled. The good news is that the wrestling queen of mean, Betty Gilpin, is working on a new TV show. And no, I'm not talking about the political thriller "Gaslit," I'm talking about the buzzy, sexy, sad Showtime series "Three Women," which is based on a nonfiction book of the same name.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO