Ghanaian featherweight aims to go pro after historic Olympic bronze

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACCRA (Reuters) – It was an innocuous blow for such a monumental moment, a glance to his opponent’s armpit as the bell rang. But it was enough. Samuel Takyi lifted his red boxing gloves in victory: he had clinched Ghana’s first Olympic bronze medal in 29 years. Takyi, 20, has...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Ghanaian#Featherweight#Combat#Accra#Reuters#West African#Colombian
