Moscow [Russia], September 13 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) has announced the publication of a study in EClinicalMedicine (an open access peer-reviewed clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals) on the efficacy of Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V vaccine) among the elderly in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO