Addison Rae jumps for joy as Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala 2021

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala - much to the delight of Addison Rae. The 27-year-old pop megastar - who wore a balaclava and double denim - took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including 'Lonely', 'Hold On' and 'Anyone', before belting out an old favourite, 'Baby', which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.

