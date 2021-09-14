DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE Forecast

The FTSE 100 pulled back significantly on Wednesday as we continue to chop around without any type of direction. The 50-day EMA has offered a little bit of support, but like most other markets, the FTSE 100 has no idea where it wants to be. We are in an uptrend, which is something that you have to pay attention to. But at the end of the day, I would not get overly aggressive about anything at this point. Central banks around the world have no idea what they are doing, and it is reflected in stock markets everywhere.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO