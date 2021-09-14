DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE Forecast

10:10 p.m. – Inconsistent performance on US stock exchanges. The US stock exchanges showed no clear trend at the start of the week. The Dow Jones closed 0.8 percent higher after the very weak previous week, while the Nasdaq index fell 0.1 percent. Oil stocks were particularly in demand. The US government had sold oil stocks from its reserves to eight companies, including Chevron and ExxonMobil. However, investors remain cautious, they want to know how the US economy is doing before they get involved. That is why investors are waiting, among other things, for the upcoming inflation data. They hope that this will provide information about the further monetary policy course of the US Federal Reserve. In addition, there are plans by the government of US President Joe Biden to increase corporate taxes.
