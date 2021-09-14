India Women start training in Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The extremely talented Indian-Indonesian duo - Nikhita Venkatraman and Nishita Venkatraman, best known for their nursery rhymes are back with their newest number 'Taking inspiration from the popular Indonesian song from the 90s by the late Papa T Bob, this rendition featured in English heroes the element of knowledge sharing in a fun and catchy way. The song narrates the tale of self-realisation for kids prompted by their parents to diligently study, attend school and succeed in life. The rhyme touches upon the beautiful relationship between grandparents and grandchild, and the cherished bond between the two of unmatchable love, affection, and immense joy. The video features Nikhita and Nishita's parents in a cameo role with the girls seen dancing to the peppy tune.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO