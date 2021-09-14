India Women start training in Australia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBrisbane [Australia], September 14 (ANI): The Indian women's cricket team has started training ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against Australia. India and Australia will be locking horns in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on September 21.

