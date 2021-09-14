Bali tourism industry looking for uptick after Covid-19 restrictions eased; minister suggests formation of tourism 'triangle' with Langkawi, Phuket

In the last few years, the tourism industry has managed to stay afloat for a long time, now that many people are willing to spend on air travel. This has made it one of the biggest industries across the globe that contributes to economic growth. In other words, the sector experienced a staggering 59% growth in the last 10 years as per the numbers received from the international tourist's arrival. Earlier, the figure was around 880 million back in 2009, but now, it has already exceeded 1.5 billion, which is the largest ever recorded in history. Tourism is a strong sector because it has attracted millions of people globally.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO