Public Health

Bali tourism industry looking for uptick after Covid-19 restrictions eased; minister suggests formation of tourism 'triangle' with Langkawi, Phuket

By Sultan Anshori
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTA (Sept 14): Bali's tourism industry is hoping for an uptick in business after Covid-19 social restrictions were eased for the resort island on Monday, with the government beginning to formulate plans to allow foreign travel to resume. The country's once thriving holiday hotspot has been eerily quiet amid Indonesia's...

KEYT

Popular Malaysian islands of Langkawi reopening to tourism

Businesses at Malaysia’s prime holiday destination are gearing up to welcome the return of tourists this week, as the country takes an early step towards recovery from a devastating coronavirus crisis. Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands in the Straits of Malacca, will reopen from September 16 to fully vaccinated...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

How Covid-19 has had a strong impact on the travel and tourism industry globally

In the last few years, the tourism industry has managed to stay afloat for a long time, now that many people are willing to spend on air travel. This has made it one of the biggest industries across the globe that contributes to economic growth. In other words, the sector experienced a staggering 59% growth in the last 10 years as per the numbers received from the international tourist's arrival. Earlier, the figure was around 880 million back in 2009, but now, it has already exceeded 1.5 billion, which is the largest ever recorded in history. Tourism is a strong sector because it has attracted millions of people globally.
TRAVEL
Person
Sandiaga Uno
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Behind barricades, Vietnam battles 'enemy' virus

The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic. Life...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Triangle#Langkawi#Phuket#Kuta#Southeast Asian#The Grand Inna Kuta Hotel#Phuket Sandbox
theedgemarkets.com

Airlines expect robust demand for flights to Langkawi till end-2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Domestic airline operators are expecting flight demand for the Langkawi travel bubble to remain robust until the end of the year, after a positive first week for the resort island raised expectations for the potential reopening of other tourism sites in peninsular Malaysia. Indonesian Lion Air...
WORLD
tourismnewslive.com

Relaxation of restrictions; Awakening of the tourism sector in the district

Awakening of the tourism sector in Kozhikode district by granting concessions on covid restrictions. Tourist centers that have been closed for months have been reopened to the public with bio bubble security in compliance with covid standards. Under the supervision of the District Tourism Promotion Council, Thushara Giri Eco-Tourism Center, Arippara Falls, Vadakara Sand Banks, and Sarovaram Biopark were opened under strict control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

The latest update of the UK’s travel traffic light system on 26 August saw the Azores, Finland, Canada and Switzerland upgraded to the green list, the majority of the world’s countries remain stuck on amber.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May, holidays were previously only enticing to destinations the government designated as “green” - a scant collection of countries and territories, which came with the lightest restrictions for travellers arriving back in the UK.Most places are on the amber list, prompting harsher restrictions for returning travellers. However, since 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits and those under 18...
LIFESTYLE
Country
Indonesia
abc17news.com

South Africa mulls vaccine passports as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

South Africa will start to ease several Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Amongst other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm until 4am, the size of gatherings can increase to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Tourism Minister Saddened by Death of Jamaica Songbird

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other tourism officials are mourning the passing of well-known and beloved singer, Karen Smith. Smith, who performed for decades as a cabaret singer across all resort areas, passed away earlier today.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: PM: 80% of adults fully vaccinated

In today’s edition of Evening 5, PM Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Twitter that 80% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, Bina Darulaman has inked a 30-year concession to build a premium outlet, hotel development in Langkawi.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand to accelerate vaccinations, stimulus measures — PM

BANGKOK (Sept 22): Thailand will speed up vaccinations and introduce urgent stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of its most severe coronavirus outbreak, its prime minister said on Wednesday. Thailand has reported more than 1.5 million infections and 15,000 deaths, about 99% of those since April this year, after a...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered dipped to 261,255 on Sept 21; over 80% of adult population fully inoculated

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Malaysia’s daily number of administered Covid-19 vaccine doses dipped to 261,255 yesterday (Sept 21) from 289,618 the day before, bringing the cumulative number of shots administered to 40.93 million. Of the total doses administered yesterday, 123,414 individuals received their first shot, while the remaining 137,841 received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH

