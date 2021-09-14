Bali tourism industry looking for uptick after Covid-19 restrictions eased; minister suggests formation of tourism 'triangle' with Langkawi, Phuket
KUTA (Sept 14): Bali's tourism industry is hoping for an uptick in business after Covid-19 social restrictions were eased for the resort island on Monday, with the government beginning to formulate plans to allow foreign travel to resume. The country's once thriving holiday hotspot has been eerily quiet amid Indonesia's...www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0