Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West on Instagram

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO