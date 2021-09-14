CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West on Instagram

By Celebretainment
warricknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has unfollowed Kim Kardashian West on Instagram. The 'Stronger' rapper has made his own account on the social media platform private and is now following just 13 other people, which appears to be a targeted move as those he is still interacting with - including rapper Fonz Bentley, artist Katarina Jebb, music artist Justin Laboy and influencer YesJulz - have similar all-black photo photos which echo the cover art for the 44-year-old star's new album 'Donda'.

