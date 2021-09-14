CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Regional Medical Clinic-Prairie City Opens New Building and New Services

By Andrew Schneider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePella Regional Medical Clinic in Prairie City is moving to a new location and will begin seeing patients at 404 East Second Street starting Monday, September 20. Services in the new location will include primary care and primary care with obstetrics, mental health and imaging services. There is also a retail pharmacy at this location to serve prescription and over-the-counter medications. Therapy Services will still be offered in Prairie City at 404 S. Commerce Drive Suite 2 including physical, occupational and speech therapy.

