CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Addison Rae jumps for joy as Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala 2021

By Celebretainment
Webster County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala - much to the delight of Addison Rae. The 27-year-old pop megastar - who wore a balaclava and double denim - took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including 'Lonely', 'Hold On' and 'Anyone', before belting out an old favourite, 'Baby', which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Kim Kardashian Dressed Like a Superhero for Justin Bieber's 2021 Met Gala After Party

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed part of her face after covering all of it in Balenciaga for her red carpet look. The reality star was photographed leaving her hotel in an after party look that had clear superhero vibes. Kardashian paired a form-fitting black catsuit with black mask-like sunglasses. She wore her hair in a long slick ponytail. According to The Sun, Kardashian was en route to Justin Bieber's after party that evening.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

At the Met Gala, Justin Bieber Let His Solid Gold Rolex Do the Talking

Justin Bieber’s Mat Gala look was a study in simplicity and sophistication. While Kid Cudi wore a Louis Vuitton skirt plus a $1 million KAWS x Ben Baller pendant, accessorised with heavy eye liner (black), nail varnish (blue), hair dye (green) and Baby-G G-Shock (pink), Bieber went classic. Black suit,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jackie Aina
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Museum#Baby#Instagram Story#Drew House#Beverly Hilton#Beliebers#Mtv
People

TikTok Star Addison Rae Rocks New Blonde Hair at Her First Met Gala

The TikTok superstar made an unforgettable entrance at her first Met Gala. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Only two years ago, Addison Rae was a regular teenager making TikTok dance videos in her...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Addison Rae Hit The Met Gala Red Carpet And Twitter Immediately Said, "I'm Done!"

Let’s be honest: Addison Rae would look drop-dead gorgeous in just about anything. However, fans at home were not feeling her 2021 Met Gala look. The tweets about Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala were so, so brutal. There are several reasons fans gave Rae side-eye for attending the Met Gala. In addition to shading her outfit of choice, they questioned whether she should have been invited to the event in the first place. The Met Gala is typically reserved for Hollywood elite and certified A-listers. So, fans didn’t think someone who built their career off of TikTok should have snagged a coveted invite.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Addison Rae Cancels Performance 2 Days Before Music Festival Amid Met Gala Backlash

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. It's a disappointing end of the week for Rae, who started this week by attending her first Met Gala on Monday.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Debut As A Couple At Met Gala 2021

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin made their Met Gala debut as a pair Monday. Bieber has only attended the event once while Baldwin has made six consecutive appearances in recent years. Baldwin arrived at the Met Gala donning a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured decorated plunging neckline,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

How Justin Bieber Honored Wife Hailey During Met Gala After-Party

While her husband was occupied and entertaining the crowd, Hailey hung out with the Kardashian-Jenners at the event, per the source. Sporting a black minidress, she arrived to the after-party at the same time as pal Kendall Jenner. “They were escorted to a table front and center and were having drinks together and dancing to Justin’s music,” the insider dishes. “Both of them had smiles on their faces and looked like they were having fun.”
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Met Gala 2021 invites social media influencers like Addison Rae for a needed facelift

After a two-year hiatus, the Met Gala has officially returned. The event is typically held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, though it was postponed to second Monday night in September because of Covid concerns. Those included on the exclusive celebrity guest list, presided over by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, turn out in over-the-top thematic fashion statements to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Hailey Bieber Is Reportedly Not Pregnant Following Speculation After Justin Bieber Touched Her Stomach At The Met Gala

Hailey and Justin Bieber will not be welcoming their first child just yet. After the husband-and-wife duo stunned on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13, rumors went into over drive that a baby might be on the way. As the couple posed in coordinating black La Maison Drew and Saint Laurent looks, Justin sparked speculation that the two were expecting after he posed with his hand on his other half's stomach.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy