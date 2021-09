Kendall Jenner may or may not have "danced all night", but her My Fair Lady inspired 2021 Met Gala Dress has us all begging for more in the best way. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star sported a dress inspired by the classic Audrey Hepburn saying in an exclusive Vogue interview with Emma Chamberlain, "I love Audrey; so, like, we really wanted to take a special moment of her's and make it our own. And I feel like he did an amazing job."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO