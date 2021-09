After three Premier League matches, Arsenal sit 20th in the table. Today, they play host to Norwich City who sit 19th. Today’s match at the Emirates seems like the one where the Gunners’ worst start in 67 years begins to turn around. To manage that, Arsenal would need to score a goal. Call me bold, but I think they’ll find the back of the net today. Three points are a must, and I think the Gunners will manage them.

