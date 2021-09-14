Ibrahimovic in the gym before everyone else on Monday – his routine is crucial
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the kind of player who has always gone above and beyond in his preparation for games, and this week is no exception. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) takes a look at the “journey into the secrets of Ibra”. The paper reports how the day after the victory against Lazio, the Swedish striker woke up early and, shortly after 8, got into his car to go to Milanello.www.yardbarker.com
