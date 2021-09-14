CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Russian Orthodox churches looked like across the ages

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have traced how the architecture of Russian churches changed from ancient times to present day, in line with "fashion trends" and technological progress. Historically, church architecture always developed faster than any other type of architecture. In many cities, churches were the first stone buildings at a time when other buildings were still being built from wood. It is, therefore, not surprising that of many ancient buildings it is churches that have survived to this day. Visiting them, you can travel back in time and retrace the history of Russia.

