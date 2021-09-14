CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool injury update and predicted starting XI for Champions League opener vs. Milan

By Oliver Fisher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan will play their first Champions League game in seven years at Anfield tomorrow night when they take on Liverpool. The Rossoneri will certainly feel like a familiar opponent for Liverpool but in actual fact the two sides have only met twice in European competitions, and that was the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals, which ended in one trophy each. To get the latest team news from the Reds’ camp, we spoke to Ste Carson from Empire of the Kop.

