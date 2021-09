There's an app for everything these days: food, grocery, cosmetic care, shopping, transport, and banking. Apps make our lives so much easier than it's difficult to imagine a day without them. Furthermore, applications implement into the field of education. With the growth of the corporate and business sectors, the conventional learning approach is changing. The present generation is tech-savvy, whether in schools or the workplace, and even institutes are using intelligent technologies to impart education. We are increasingly transitioning from conventional modes of learning to E-learning, namely M-learning, because the ease of mobile apps is enjoyed by everybody, from students to employers.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO