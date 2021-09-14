CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend's stunner makes him your star Toffees man

By BBC Sport
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndros Townsend was your man of the match in Everton's 3-1 victory over Burnley. The winger assisted Michael Keane's header to make it 1-1 and then put the Toffees ahead with a brilliant, curling finish into the top corner from 25 yards.

