What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 14, 2021: Girls soccer section contenders collide

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Leana Cuzzocrea battles Villa Joseph Marie’s Madison Crozier for possession during the 2020 PIAA Class 3A girls soccer state championship game.

Last season, they finished in first and second place in their respective WPIAL girls soccer sections. On Tuesday, they meet for the first of two regular season meetings.

There are four such matchups around the district, including a pair in Class 3A.

In Section 2-3A, Connellsville finished first and Belle Vernon second last fall. Now the Falcons and Leopards meet on the vegas-gold turf at Belle Vernon.

West Allegheny visits Mars on Tuesday in a Section 4-3A match. The Indians finished a distant second in the section behind the eventual champion Fightin’ Planets.

In Section 3-2A, Southmoreland hosts Brownsville. In 2020, the Scotties won the section by two games over the Falcons.

Finally, the top two teams in Section 2-A a year ago collide when Steel Valley visits Chartiers-Houston.

The Ironmen and Buccaneers tied in one of their matches last season, but Steel Valley won the section by three games.

Two for Tuesday

There are only two boys soccer section contests slated for Tuesday, both in Section 2-4A.

Peters Township won the section last season by three games and made it all the way to the WPIAL 4A finals before losing to Seneca Valley in double overtime.

The Indians are off and running this season with a 2-0 section mark and a 4-0 overall record. PT visits Bethel Park on Tuesday.

Also in the South Hills, a pair of playoff teams from last year collide as Baldwin hosts Upper St. Clair. One game separated them in the standings in 2020; however, both the Highlanders and Panthers are still searching for their first win of 2021.

Grade A volleyball

Tuesday is another busy night of WPIAL girls volleyball around the district.

One match that stands out is the only contest that pits 2-0 vs. 2-0 for first place in a section.

Both California and Mapletown are perfect through two section matches and face off in the first of two Section 2-A matches in Greene County.

Last year, the Trojans finished in second place behind Fort Cherry with a 9-3 section record while the Maples were 7-5 in section and finished in fourth place.

Both teams ended up losing to eventual champion Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A playoffs in 2020.