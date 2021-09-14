CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: The Avenging Archer Comes to Disney Plus

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
After Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow, the last member of the original Avengers lineup to get his own movie or TV show is ... Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner’s avenging archer finally gets his own solo showcase in Hawkeye, coming to Disney+ later this fall. The show just...

