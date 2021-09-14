‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: The Avenging Archer Comes to Disney Plus

After much anticipation and plenty of teasing from Jeremy Renner, Marvel Studios has shared the first trailer for its Hawkeye series, which will air exclusively on Disney+. Based on the action-packed trailer, the story unfolds during the holiday season, and centers on Hawkeye’s burgeoning partnership with Marvel fan favorite Kate Bishop, played here by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, Bishop assumed the role of Hawkeye when Clint Barton was missing in action. Here, it looks like Hawkeye becomes something of a mentor to Bishop as they team up to fight bad guys in a snow-dusted New York City. Set sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Alaqua Cox among others.

